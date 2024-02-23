Palestine denounces Israeli plan to build 3,300 new settlement units in West Bank

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Friday condemned Israel's announcement that it plans to build 3,300 new settlement units in existing settlements across the occupied West Bank.

Shtayyeh described the Israeli announcement as a "blatant challenge to the international community" and an obstacle in the way to establish an independent Palestinian state, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, citing a premier statement.

He stressed that Israel's actions, including the continuation of settlement construction activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, "demonstrate its disregard for international laws and its deliberate defiance of those laws."

The Palestinian premier added that Israel is taking advantage of "its sense of impunity, as expressed by the US veto in the United Nations Security Council."

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said the relevant committee is expected to meet within two weeks to approve the construction of 2,350 housing units in the Maaleh Adumim settlement, about 300 in the Kedar settlement, and 700 units in the Efrat settlement.

The decision comes in response to the shooting attack on Thursday near the Maaleh Adumim settlement, which resulted in the death of an Israeli soldier and wounding of at least eight others.

According to Palestinian figures, about 725,000 settlers are living in 176 settlements and 186 outposts throughout the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.

For the first time since its creation in 1948, Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, the highest judicial body of the United Nations, over its Gaza war.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.





