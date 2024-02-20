Netanyahu’s conditions hinder Gaza deal with Hamas: Sources

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conditions hinder efforts to reach a cease-fire deal with Hamas, Palestinian sources said on Tuesday.

"Netanyahu refuses to halt the aggression on Gaza or withdraw from the enclave," one of the sources told Anadolu.

"The Israeli premier also rejects the return of the displaced to northern Gaza or any real hostage-prisoner exchange deal," he added.

According to the source, Egyptian and Qatari mediators are "disappointed with Netanyahu's attempts to disrupt any deal."

"Israeli positions and responses to the mediators are negative and pose many obstacles," the sources said.

There was no comment from Netanyahu's office on the report.

Qatar accused Netanyahu on Tuesday of prolonging the war on the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Egypt for talks on the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip.

"Haniyeh's visit to Egypt came amid attempts by Netanyahu to evade the requirements of any deal," the source said.

Hamas demands an end to Israel's offensive in Gaza in return for any hostage deal with Israel.

Hamas is believed to be holding more than 130 Israeli hostages following its Oct. 7 cross-border attack into Israel.

Israel has since pounded the Gaza Strip. The ensuing Israeli attacks have killed nearly 29,195 and injured about 69,170 with mass destruction and shortages of necessities, while less than 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







