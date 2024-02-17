NETANYAHU TO INFORM HIS GOVERNMENT NEXT WEEK OF ARMYS PLAN TO ATTACK RAFAH, CLAIMS ISRAELI MEDIA

Netanyahu to inform his government next week of army's plan to attack Rafah, claims Israeli media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will present the army's plan to attack Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip to the government next week, Israeli media claimed on Saturday.

"The plan involves relocating Palestinians in Rafah to central and southern areas of the Gaza Strip," Channel 12 said, adding that "The Israeli army will not allow Palestinians to move to the northern areas of the Strip."

The channel cited War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz's statements on Friday, in which he called for continuing the war on Gaza even during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and expanding it to Rafah if Israeli captives in the enclave are not released.

Israel has announced its intention to attack densely populated Rafah, where over 1.4 million displaced Palestinians have already relocated after being forcibly evacuated from the north and directed south, claiming that it is a "safe zone."

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack. The ensuing Israeli attack has killed at least 28,858, injured more than 68,677 others, and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Less than 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















