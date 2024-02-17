Israeli president secretly met Qatari prime minister to discuss prisoner exchange, says U.S. news website

Israeli President Isaac Herzog secretly met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, U.S. news website Axios claimed Friday, based on two unnamed sources.

Axios said the two leaders met "on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference Friday to discuss the negotiations aimed at securing the release of the hostages in Gaza."

An Israeli security delegation headed Tuesday to Cairo to join a meeting, along with representatives from Egypt, Qatar and the U.S., to discuss the prospects of reaching a cease-fire in Gaza and a hostage swap deal with Hamas.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prevented the delegation from returning to Egypt to attend a four-day meeting for a proposed hostage swap deal with the Palestinian resistance group, Israeli Channel 12 said Wednesday.

















