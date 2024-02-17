Gaza Health says Israeli army blocks entry of UN aid convoy to Nasser Hospital

People inspect the damage in a room following Israeli bombardment at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 17, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

The Health Ministry in Gaza on Friday said the Israeli army is blocking the entry of an aid convoy by the World Health Organization (WHO) to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Gaza-based ministry said the WHO convoy is stopped 50 meters from the hospital, adding that it is escorted by top UN officials.

"The convoy consists of two trucks one loaded with fuel and the other loaded with water and food, and has been held for seven hours," the statement said.

It added that the Israeli army dug in front and behind the convoy to prevent it from reaching the hospital.

The Israeli army is yet to comment on the Health Ministry statement.

The Health Ministry earlier on Friday said at least five patients died at the Nasser Hospital due to power outage after the Israeli army raided the facility.

The Israeli army on Thursday stormed the Nasser Hospital, forcing everyone inside to evacuate and flee for their lives. Yet, a small medical team stayed inside the hospital to take care of patients in critical condition, who were all held in one building of the hospital by the Israeli army amid lack of basic needs.

Since Jan. 22, Khan Younis has witnessed a massive Israeli ground invasion, forcing tens of thousands of the city's residents to flee under heavy Israeli bombardment.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack. The ensuing Israeli attack had killed at least 28,775, injured more than 68,552 others, and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.