UN says food insecurity in Gaza reached 'extremely critical state'

Palestinian children wait in line to get food for their families, distributed by charitable organizations in Rafah, Gaza on February 16, 2024. (AA Photo)

The UN on Friday warned that food insecurity in the Gaza Strip has reached an "extremely critical state," given significant restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

"In Rafah, humanitarian conditions have become increasingly severe, with continued reports of people stopping aid trucks to take food," the UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"Vulnerable segments of the population include children, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions... are particularly susceptible to the risk of malnutrition," he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said health facilities in the Gaza Strip have been under attack during the war.

"The Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, is following with great concern the developments in Al Nasser hospital in Khan Younis," the statement said, noting the reports by the Palestine Red Crescent Society on Feb. 14-15 that Al Amal hospital in Khan Younis sustained damage due to intense shelling in its vicinity.

OCHA said humanitarian and health workers continue to face enormous challenges and risks to help people in need.

"Between 7 October and 12 February, there were 378 attacks on health care across Gaza, affecting 98 health facilities and 98 ambulances, according to the World Health Organization," the statement said.