Extremist Jewish settlers continue to set fire to Palestinian-owned homes and vehicles in occupied West Bank

Fanatic Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem set fire to a Palestinian home and vehicles.

Musa Abiyyat, the head of the council in the village of Kisan in Bethlehem, told AA news agency that Jewish settlers attacked the village in the early hours of the morning.

Abiyyat stated that the settlers set fire to a Palestinian home and vehicles, causing material damage but no loss of life.

He emphasized that attacks by Jewish settlers have increased since Israel launched its attack on Gaza on October 7.

Approximately 700,000 Jewish settlers live in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. According to international law, Jewish settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are considered illegal.

Jewish settlers residing in these areas make life even more difficult for Palestinians living under occupation in the West Bank.

Since October 7, 2023, a total of 395 Palestinians have lost their lives in attacks by Israeli forces and illegal Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.









