U.S. conducts airstrike in Iraq, killing senior Kata’ib Hezbollah leader

People remove a destroyed vehicle, after what security sources said was a deadly drone strike, in Baghdad, Iraq, February 7, 2024. (REUTERS)

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday that it conducted an airstrike in Iraq, killing a senior leader of the Kata'ib Hezbollah resistance group.

"At 9:30 p.m. February 7, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a unilateral strike in Iraq in response to the attacks on U.S. service members, killing a Kata'ib Hezbollah commander responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on U.S. forces in the region," CENTCOM said on X.

There are no indications of collateral damage or civilian casualties at this time, it added.

The U.S. will continue to take necessary action to protect its people, CENTCOM said.

"We will not hesitate to hold responsible all those who threaten our forces' safety," it added.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of militants that includes the Iran-backed Kata'ib Hezbollah, have been carrying out drone and missile attacks on U.S. forces in the region for months amid Israel's ongoing war against the besieged Gaza Strip.

Last month, a suicide drone attack killed three American troops at Tower 22, a remote military installation in Jordan near the Syrian and Iraqi borders. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq subsequently claimed responsibility.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he had decided how he would respond but did not provide details.