Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 27,840

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip has jumped to 27,840 since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Thursday.

A ministry statement said that 67,317 other people have also been injured in the ongoing onslaught.

"Israeli attacks left 130 people dead and 170 others injured in the last 24 hours," the statement said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them," it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas in October, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.