2 more Hezbollah fighters killed in cross-border clashes with Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah on Wednesday said that two more of its fighters were killed in clashes with Israeli forces near the border with southern Lebanon.

No more details were provided.

The latest fatalities brought the death toll of Hezbollah members to 184 since Oct. 8, according to figures released by the group.

Tension has escalated along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah since early October, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 that has since killed at least 27,585 people and injured 66,978 others.









