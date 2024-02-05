Only slightly over 9,800 aid trucks have entered Gaza since Israeli attacks began: Red Crescent

Only slightly over 9,800 aid trucks have entered the Gaza Strip, where Israel has been carrying out intense attacks for four months, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said Sunday in a statement.

Between Oct. 21 and Feb. 1, nearly 7,000 aid trucks entered from the Rafah border crossing and 2,884 trucks entered from the Karem Abu Salem crossing, it said.

The aid materials, including food, water, medical supplies and medicine, were distributed to the UN agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), the Health Ministry, the Ministry of Social Affairs and hospitals.

The number of aid trucks entering Gaza during this period corresponded to approximately 95 trucks per day, it said.

Before Israel's attacks, approximately 600 trucks were entering Gaza daily.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, killing at least 27,365 Palestinians and injuring 66,630 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.