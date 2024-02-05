Israel strikes one more aid convoy in conflict-hit Gaza Strip - UNRWA

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced that the Israeli army had struck a humanitarian aid convoy awaiting passage to the northern Gaza Strip.



White, Director of UNRWA Gaza, announced via a post on social media platform X, "This morning in Gaza, a food convoy awaiting delivery to the north of Gaza was hit by Israeli naval fire."



White clarified that no one was injured in the Israeli attack on the food aid convoy.



UNRWA, sharing White's statement, emphasized, "We cannot deliver humanitarian aid under fire," highlighting the urgent need for permanent and secure humanitarian access everywhere in Gaza, including the north.



Due to Israeli attacks, 1.9 million people have been displaced in Gaza, and humanitarian aid cannot be adequately delivered to the region due to the difficulties and obstacles imposed by Israel.



It is reported that Palestinians, especially those living in the north of Gaza, have started grinding animal feed because they cannot find flour.



