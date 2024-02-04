News Middle East Iran slams US attacks on positions of Houthi militias in Yemen

Iran strongly condemned attacks by the United States and Britain on Houthi militia targets in Yemen on Sunday.



"This was once again a violation of Yemen's territorial integrity and thus a clear violation of internationally recognized laws and regulations," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.



The comments came a day after the US, Britain and other allies attacked a total of 36 targets in 13 locations, including weapons depots, missile systems and launchers, air defence systems and radar devices.



It was the third joint US-British operation in recent weeks against the Iranian-backed militia.



The Houthis have repeatedly targeted merchant ships on the Red Sea since the Gaza war between Israel and the militant Palestinian organization Hamas began in October.



The militia is acting in solidarity with Hamas and has been targeting freighters with alleged Israeli connections off the Yemeni coast.



These unilateral and adventurous operations only led to even more tension in the region and also jeopardized international security, Kanaani said.



The real aim of such attacks was to give the Israeli government a "breather" in the Gaza war, the spokesman said in a post on the ministry's website.



One of the most important shipping routes for world trade runs along the coast of Yemen, through which freighters from the Indian Ocean reach the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal in Egypt.



Given the growing danger to ships along the key Red Sea trade route, many companies are now avoiding it although it is the shortest link between Asia and Europe.



Freighters are instead taking a lengthy alternative route but this is having a significant impact on the global economy.











