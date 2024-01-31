U.S. shoots down Houthi anti-ship cruise missile fired toward Red Sea

The U.S. said it shot down an anti-ship cruise missile fired by Yemen's Houthi group Tuesday toward the Red Sea.

"On Jan. 30, at approximately 11:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship cruise missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea. The missile was shot down by the USS Gravely (DDG 107)," U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

It added there were no injuries or damage reported.

The Houthis have attacked or threatened international and commercial shipping as well as naval vessels 36 times since Nov. 19, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said Tuesday.

The Houthis have targeted vessels in the southern Red Sea, warning it will attack all Israel-bound ships. It says the attacks are to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission-Operation Prosperity Guardian-to counter the Houthi attacks.