Houthi group says it fired missiles on U.S. military ship in Red Sea

The Yemeni Houthi group on Wednesday said it fired missiles on a U.S. military ship in the Red Sea.

In a statement, the group said it fired "several naval missiles at the American destroyer USS Gravely in the Red Sea."

It said the attack was "in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza and in response to American British aggression" on Yemen.

"We confirm that all American and British warships in the Red and Arabian Sea participating in the aggression against our country are within the target bank of our forces and will be targeted within the legitimate right to defend our country, our people," the statement added.

Earlier, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the USS Gravely shot down a Houthi missile at about 11:30 pm (2030 GMT) on Tuesday in the Red Sea that was fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

There were no injuries or damage reported, a CENTCOM statement added.

The Houthis have been targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea, particularly those bound for Israel.

They say their attacks aim to put pressure on Israel to halt its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, prompting the U.S. and UK to launch retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi targets inside Yemen.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.













