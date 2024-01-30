Lebanon denounces attack on US forces on Jordan-Syria border

 Contact Us
Lebanon strongly condemned a drone attack near the Jordanian-Syrian border that targeted US forces, resulting in three deaths and 28 injuries.

Published January 30,2024
Lebanon condemned on Tuesday a drone attack targeting US forces near the Jordanian-Syrian border, which killed three service members and injured 28 others.

''The attack is a violation of Jordan's security and sovereignty and a serious escalation of tensions in the region due to the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip,'' the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement urged all parties ''to boost security and stability efforts in the region, halt escalation, and implement a cease-fire in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories as a prelude to a political solution.''

An Iraqi group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack on the Al-Tanf US military base.

US President Joe Biden held Iran-backed groups responsible for the attack and vowed a response, while Tehran denied any involvement in the incident.