US says Yemeni Houthi group hit oil tanker in Gulf of Aden

The US military said Saturday that the Iranian-backed Houthi group launched a missile from Yemen that hit the M/V Marlin Luanda oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden.

"On Jan. 26, at approximately 7:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and struck the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker M/V Marlin Luanda," US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

It said the ship called for help and reported damage. USS Carney and other coalition ships are helping.

No injuries have been reported.

Tensions have escalated in the Red Sea amid Houthi attacks on commercial ships that allegedly have links with Israel.

The Houthis said the attacks are to pressure Israel to halt its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 26,000 victims since an Oct. 7 cross-border offensive by the Palestinian group, Hamas.

The US and UK launched airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in recent days in retaliation for the attacks, which have created fears of a new bout of inflation and supply chain disruption.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last month announced the creation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.