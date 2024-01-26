UN rights chief calls on Israel to 'fully implement' ICJ decision on provisional measures

The UN human rights chief on Friday urged Israel to abide the interim decision taken by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on provisional measures in Gaza genocide case.

"Volker Turk calls on Israel to fully implement ICJ orders in relation to the Genocide Convention," the office said on X. "We call again on all parties to respect their obligations under international law."

The ICJ ordered Israel to take "all measures within its power" to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, where it has killed more than 26,000 people since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

South Africa, which brought the case, had asked the court for provisional measures against Israel.