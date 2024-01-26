Israeli raid on southern Lebanon leaves 2 Lebanese killed

Two Lebanese people were reportedly killed on Friday as a result of an Israeli raid on a house in Beit Lif town, southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese official news agency NNA reported that the two victims were transferred to nearby hospitals, but did not provide further details.

Earlier, the Hezbollah group said it attacked a gathering of Israeli soldiers in an Israeli military post on the northern Israeli borders, while the Israeli army shelled several areas across southern Lebanon, NNA reported.

Before the death of today's victims, the confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have led to the death of 30 Lebanese civilians, including three journalists, three children and one soldier from the Lebanese army.

While the death toll of the Hezbollah fighters killed by the Israeli forces since Oct. 8 has reached 167, according to previous statements by the group.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.