Israeli assaults on Gaza leave 14 Palestinians dead, dozens wounded

Smoke billows over buildings in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on January 25, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Israeli forces launched attacks on central parts of the Gaza Strip on Friday, killing 14 Palestinians and wounding many others.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israel continued its attacks on various points in Gaza from the air and ground.

In an attack by Israeli warplanes on the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, at least 11 Palestinians were killed and many others were injured.

Separately, three Palestinians were killed, including a young girl, and several others were wounded in an attack on a house in the town of Az-Zawayda in central Gaza.

Israeli artillery units and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) also launched intensive attacks on the surroundings of the Nasir Medical Complex in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.



















