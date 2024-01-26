Germany urges Israel to comply with international humanitarian law

Germany has urged Israel to comply with international humanitarian law while conducting military operations in Khan Younis, the main city in southern Gaza.

"I am extremely concerned about the desperate situation of the people in Khan Younis," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement released on Thursday night.

In a rare critical tone, Baerbock asked Israeli authorities to respect international law, do more to protect civilians and facilitate rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for Palestinian civilians.

"There are also rules when it comes to the right to self-defense, and international humanitarian law also applies to the fight against terrorists. Israel must abide by these rules just like all other states in the world," Baerbock said.

"Israel must urgently allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza and adapt its operations. Many hundreds of thousands of people have sought shelter in southern Gaza on Israel's orders - especially in UN facilities and other places," she added.

Baerbock underlined that a humanitarian cease-fire was urgently needed to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian civilians and facilitate talks for the release of all the Israeli hostages.

Her remarks came after reports of mass casualties in southern Gaza, as the Israeli military intensified its offensive on Khan Younis. At least 183 Palestinians have been killed and 377 others injured over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry in the Palestinian enclave said on Friday.

Germany has been one of the strongest allies of Israel and has repeatedly said that the country bears special responsibility for Israel due to its Nazi past.

However, the German government has come under growing pressure in recent weeks due to the Israeli military's disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force in Gaza.

In a recent poll, 61% of Germans said Israel's military actions in Gaza are unjustified as they have claimed too many civilian victims. Only 25% voiced support for Israel.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

During Israel's military campaign, at least 26,083 Palestinians have been killed and 64,487 others injured. Most of the victims were children and women.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.