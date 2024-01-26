Another journalist killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip, pushing up journalists' death toll to 120

One more journalist was killed in the Gaza Strip from Israeli attacks, Al-Aqsa Radio said on Friday, bringing the total number of journalists killed since Oct. 7 to 120.

The latest death was Iyad Ahmad Al-Rawag, a presenter on Sawt Al-Aqsa Radio, accompanied by a number of his family members, killed "as a result of the Zionist occupation targeting his house in the Al-Hasayna area in the Nuseirat (refugee) camp," Al-Aqsa Radio said in a statement.

Already, more Palestinian journalists have been killed by Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip over the last three-plus months than the number killed around the world in both 2021 and 2022.

According to local and international data, 109 journalists were killed worldwide in 2021 and 2022, while at least 120 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, killing at least 25,900 Palestinians and injuring 64,110 others. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while more than half of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.







