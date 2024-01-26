After ICJ ruling, Netanyahu affirms ‘sacred commitment’ to defend Israel

Responding to an interim International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on South Africa's genocide case against Israel on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed the "sacred commitment to continue to defend our country and defend our people."

"Israel's commitment to international law is unwavering. Equally unwavering is our sacred commitment to continue to defend our country and defend our people," Netanyahu said in a televised address after the UN court ordered Israel to "take all measures within its power" to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, where Tel Aviv has killed more than 26,000 people and turned the territory to ruins.

Netanyahu said Israel has an "inherent right to defend itself," adding that the "vile attempt to deny Israel this fundamental right is blatant discrimination against the Jewish state, and it was justly rejected."

He said the charge of genocide leveled against Israel is "false" and "outrageous," reiterating that "Israel will continue to defend itself against Hamas."

The prime minister said the war, which began after the Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border incursion, is against the group and not against Palestinian civilians.

"We will continue to facilitate humanitarian assistance, and to do our utmost to keep civilians out of harm's way, even as Hamas uses civilians as human shields," he said, adding: "We will continue to do what is necessary to defend our country and defend our people."