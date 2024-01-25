UK says scale of suffering in Gaza is 'unimaginable'

A picture taken from southern Israel on the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing over the Palestinian territory during Israeli bombardment on January 25, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The British foreign secretary stressed the need Thursday for increasing the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip which faces an "unimaginable" scale of suffering.

David Cameron announced that the UK and Qatar are working to get more aid into the besieged enclave, with the first joint consignment containing 17 tons of family-sized tents being flown in Thursday.

The statement by the foreign secretary came as he is in the region for talks to discuss the situation in Gaza.

"On the visit, the Foreign Secretary will witness first-hand both the UK and Qatar's humanitarian aid being loaded onto a plane destined for Egypt, after which it will go by road to Gaza," said the Foreign Office statement.

It noted that the tents will provide critical shelter for residents that are desperately needed as more families are displaced by the conflict and a cold winter continues.

"The scale of suffering in Gaza is unimaginable. More must be done, faster, to help people trapped in this desperate situation," said Cameron, adding that his country has increased its assistance for Gaza.

He noted, however, that efforts will only make a difference if aid gets to those who need it most, adding that is why there is a need for more access for UN staff.

Cameron said he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that far more trucks need to enter Gaza and more crossings need to open.

"We need an immediate humanitarian pause to get aid in and hostages out, followed by a sustainable ceasefire, without a return to hostilities," he said, reiterating the UK government's position to not demand an immediate cease-fire but a "sustainable cease-fire."

Citing reports that nine of 10 residents are living on less than one meal a day in northern Gaza, the UK Foreign Office said Cameron "pushed" Israeli leaders for Ashdod to be used to deliver life-saving aid into Gaza on his visit to the region.

"Israel must take steps, working with other partners including the UN and Egypt, to significantly increase the flow of aid into Gaza including allowing prolonged humanitarian pauses, opening more routes into Gaza and fully restoring water, fuel and electricity supplies," it said.