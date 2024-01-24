3 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling outside Red Crescent headquarters in Khan Younis

Three displaced Palestinians were killed on Wednesday in Israeli shelling in front of the Red Crescent headquarters in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, the humanitarian organization said.

"Three displaced individuals were killed, and two others were injured due to the occupation's targeting in front of the northern gate of the PRCS headquarters in Khan Yunis," the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement on X.

Areas around the main hospitals in Khan Younis, crowded with thousands of displaced Gazans, have been experiencing heavy Israeli bombardment and shelling since Monday.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said terrified staff, patients and displaced people are trapped inside the few remaining hospitals in Khan Younis as heavy fighting continues.

"I call on all parties to take every precaution to minimize harm and protect civilians, medical facilities and personnel and UN premises in accordance with international law," he reiterated.

Israel launched an offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, killing more than 25,000 people. About 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while more than half of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.















