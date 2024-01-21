Israel arrests 15 more Palestinians in West Bank, tally nears 6,200 since Oct. 7

The Israeli army rounded up 15 more Palestinians in the West Bank on Sunday, according to prisoners' affairs groups.

The arrests took place in the cities of Jenin, Nablus, Ramallah, Jerusalem and Hebron, the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The new arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank to 6,170 since Oct. 7.

"The figure includes those who were arrested from homes, at military checkpoints, those who were forced to surrender themselves under pressure, and those who were held hostage," the statement said.

"The arrests were marked by widespread raids and harassment, severe beatings, and threats against detainees and their families, in addition to acts of widespread sabotage and destruction of citizens' homes," it added.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct 7.

At least 370 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 4,200 others injured in the occupied territory, according to Palestinian figures.





















