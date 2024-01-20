UK Royal Navy’s 2 ships based in Bahrain collide

Two of the UK Royal Navy's ships based in Bahrain collided on Saturday, according to an official statement.

Royal Navy's elite minehunters, HMS Chiddingfold and HMS Bangor, were involved in an accident when Chiddingfold rammed into the docked Bangor.

In a statement, Rear Adm. Edward Ahlgren said: "I am aware of a recent incident that took place between two minehunters in Bahrain Harbour."

"First of all I would like to stress that thankfully nobody was hurt in the collision, but some damage was sustained," Ahlgren said.

The officer stressed that "a full and thorough investigation is already underway and any changes in procedure that could prevent further incidents will be rapidly implemented."

"In the meantime, the UK will continue to play a key part in ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region," Ahlgren added.

The cause of the accident is still unknown, according to the statement.

The two vessels are in the Gulf as part of Operation Kipion, the UK's long-term air and maritime presence in the Gulf and the Indian Ocean.

The UK is following in the footsteps of the US, which has bolstered its naval presence in the region since Oct. 7 when Israel started a devastating war on the Gaza Strip.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

At least 24,762 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 62,108 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.













