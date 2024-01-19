Rallies held across Iran against war on Gaza

Thousands of people took to the streets following mass prayers on Friday across Iran, including the capital Tehran, in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

In Tehran, people who had gathered at Mossala, the venue of Friday congregation prayers, chanted slogans against Israel and the US, calling for an end to war on Gaza.

"Death to Israel", Death to America", and "End the Genocide" are some of the slogans that reverberated in the prayer hall and on the street outside.

Kazem Seddiqi, Tehran Friday prayer leader, in his sermon, hailed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for Monday night's missile strike on Erbil, claiming the headquarters of the Israeli spy agency Mossad was targeted.

Similar Pro-Palestine rallies were also taken out in other Iranian cities on the day the Israeli war on Gaza entered its 105th day.

The biggest demonstration was held in the northwestern province of Zanjan, where thousands of people poured into the streets following Friday prayers.

They marched from Khatam ul Anbiya Mosque, the venue of Friday prayers, to the city's main roundabout, chanting vociferous slogans against the Israeli war on Gaza.

A demonstration was also held in the Persian Gulf island of Kish after Friday congregation prayers with people denouncing the war on Gaza and calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Rallies in support of the people of Gaza were also held in the cities of Qom and Mashhad, the country's top pilgrimage sites.