No stability in region without independent state of Palestine: Palestinian presidential spokesperson

Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said Thursday that achieving security and stability in the Middle East region requires the establishment of an independent state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

His remarks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier in the day that he rejects any moves to establish a Palestinian state when Israel ends its offensive against Gaza.

"The entire region is on the verge of a volcanic eruption due to the aggressive policies pursued by the Israeli occupation authorities against the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights," said Abu Rudeineh.

"If there is an international will to restore stability to the region and the world, there must be recognition of the independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital," he stressed.

Abu Rudeineh said Netanyahu's statement rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state "confirms that this government is determined to push the entire region into the abyss."

"The Palestinian people and their just cause will prevail, and no one will be able to overcome them."

Netanyahu said earlier that he told the US that he opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of any postwar scenario.

He pledged to continue a military campaign until Israel achieves a decisive victory against the Palestinian group Hamas, something many analysts have said is impossible.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border incursion on Oct. 7 by Hamas, which Tel Aviv said killed 1,200 people.

At least 24,620 Palestinians have since been killed in the Israeli response, mostly women and children, and 61,830 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.