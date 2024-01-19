2 mothers killed each hour in Gaza: UN Women

A mother covers her child's face to protect from the smoke as Palestinians leave from the northern part of the Gaza to flee the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip on November 10, 2023. (AA Photo)

Two mothers were killed in the Gaza Strip every hour since hostilities began on Oct. 7, according to a UN Women report published on Friday.

"Since then, we have seen evidenced once more that women and children are the first victims of conflict and that our duty to seek peace is a duty to them," UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said.

Women and children account for roughly 70% of people perished in the war in Gaza, according to the report.

"These are people, not numbers, and we are failing them. That failure, and the generational trauma inflicted on the Palestinian people over these 100 days and counting, will haunt us all for generations to come," Bahous said.

The UN Women also voiced concern over the "shocking accounts of unconscionable" sexual violence, and called for accountability, justice, and support for those affected.

According to the report, at least 3,000 women may have become widows and heads of households, and at least 10,000 children may now be fatherless.

"We continue to call for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire. No effort must be spared to ensure that women and girls in Gaza receive the humanitarian assistance they need, including safety and protection, immediately and unimpeded," she added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

At least 24,762 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 62,108 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.