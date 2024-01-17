U.S. launches new strikes against Houthis in Yemen

 Contact Us
Published January 17,2024
The U.S. launched new strikes Tuesday against four anti-ship ballistic missiles that were prepared to launch from Houthi-controlled areas.

"On Jan. 16 at approximately 1:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants launched an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea," U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

CENTCOM said a Maltese-flagged bulk carrier, M/V Zografia, reported it was struck but seaworthy and was continuing its Red Sea transit, adding that no injuries were reported.

"Earlier in the day at approximately, 4:15 a.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Forces struck and destroyed four Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles prepared to launch from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," said CENTCOM.