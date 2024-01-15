UN agency accuses Israel of obstructing aid delivery into Gaza Strip

Israel is obstructing the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Egypt has not closed the Rafah border crossing since the outbreak of the war on Oct. 7, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told Egyptian news channel Al-Qahira Wal Nas on Sunday.

The world is witnessing the killing of innocent Palestinians by the Israeli killing machine, which did not spare any human, stone, or even animals, he added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

At least 23,968 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 60,582 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.