Israeli forces open fire on Palestinians seeking food aid in Gaza City

Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP File Photo)

The Israeli army opened fire on thousands of Palestinians on Sunday as they were seeking food aid in Gaza City.

Thousands of Palestinians headed to Rashid Street near Tal Al-Hawa, a neighborhood in southern Gaza City, to receive food aid delivered by international institutions, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Some Palestinians sustained fractures and bruises due to a stampede after they were fired at, the correspondent added.

More than 800,000 Gazans are facing death because of Israel's policy of starvation and thirst against the enclave.

Two aid trucks arrived in Gaza City on Sunday for the first time in over a month, according to the correspondent.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which Tel Aviv claims killed 1,200 people in Israel.

At least 23,968 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 60,582 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.













