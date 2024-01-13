News Middle East Iran deploys additional missile and drone units at borders

As tensions continue to escalate in the region, Iran's ground forces commander has announced that the country is bolstering its borders with missile and drone units. To further secure the nation, eleven combat units have been deployed to patrol the borders, as stated by Brigadier General Kiumars Heydari in a recent interview with IRNA state news agency on Saturday.

However, Heydari also denied that there was a distinct external threat to the country.



Three months after the start of the Gaza war, tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate. Observers are especially concerned about the situation in the Red Sea, where the conflict may see a major escalation.



Yemen's Shiite Houthi militia, which is supported by Iran, has repeatedly attacked commercial ships with an alleged Israeli connection in recent weeks. Supported by Britain and other Western governments, the US has responded by bombing the Houthis' positions in Yemen.











