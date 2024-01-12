Türkiye airlifts additional 85 Gazans for medical treatment

Türkiye transferred 85 more patients and wounded in the besieged Gaza Strip from Egypt to Turkish soil Thursday, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Two planes carrying patients and their companions landed in the capital Ankara on Thursday night.

A total of "85 patients and injured individuals from Gaza are being brought to Türkiye this evening from Egypt. Accompanied by a group of 106 escorts, the patients will receive medical treatment in our country," Koca announced on X.

Türkiye has received 292 wounded and sick patients from Gaza for treatment since Israel's devastating attacks on the Palestinian enclave began last year, according to a Dec. 31 post on X by Koca.