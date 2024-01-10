PALESTINE CONDEMNS ISRAELI VEHICLE RUNNING OVER MARTYRS BODY IN WEST BANK

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denounced an Israeli military vehicle running over the body of a martyr in Tulkarm in the northern West Bank.

It strongly condemned ''the horrific documented brutality committed by an Israeli military vehicle by running over the body of a martyr in Tulkarm,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The act ''expresses a racist fascist-colonial mentality and unprecedented moral decadence,'' it said. ''It also reflects a culture of hatred and extremism, which denies the existence of the Palestinians in their homeland.''

The statement noted that the heinous crime is ''a translation of the racist incitement practiced by the pillars of the Israeli right and the extreme right.''

''This brutal crime is not the first and nor will it be the last in the series of crimes of the occupation and terrorist settler militia members,'' it added.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Monday that the Israeli army killed three young Palestinians in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm.

Israel has pounded the Palestinian enclave since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, killing at least 23,210 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 59,167, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas offensive.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN.

