Israel denies Palestinian 'transfer' talks with African countries amid ICJ trial

An Israeli official on Tuesday denied reports that Israel is talking with African countries about "transferring" Palestinians to the continent.

"In response to publications regarding this issue, it should be noted that Israel is not engaged in examining the feasibility of transferring Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to countries in Africa," Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said on X.

His remarks came as Israeli officials called for the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Last week, the Times of Israel newspaper reported that Israel is in talks with Congo and other countries about a "voluntary migration" plan.

Congolese government spokesman Patrick Muyaya also denied any negotiations between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Israel on the possible reception of Palestinian migrants from bombarded Gaza on its soil.

Israel has pounded the Palestinian enclave since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 23,210 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 59,167 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas offensive.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of the aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.



