Several injured as Israeli drone strikes car in southern Lebanon

An Israeli army drone on Tuesday struck a car in southern Lebanon, leaving several people injured, according to the Lebanese official news agency NNA.

The car was hit with a guided missile near the Ghandouriyeh town, the agency reported, adding that ambulances rushed to the scene to evacuate the injured. It did not provide further details about the condition and the number of injured people.

The Lebanese health authorities are yet to comment on the incident.

The development comes as the Israeli army on Monday assassinated Wissam al-Tawil, a senior military commander in the Hezbollah group. Last week, it also assassinated the deputy chief of the Hamas group Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border clashes come amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.







