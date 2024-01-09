57 BODIES BROUGHT TO GAZAS AL-AQSA HOSPITAL IN LAST 24 HOURS: HEALTH MINISTRY

At least 57 bodies and 65 injured were brought to Gaza's Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Tuesday.

The ministry, however, did not provide further details on the victims.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing more than 23,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring nearly 59,000 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas offensive.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.








