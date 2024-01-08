Israel targets Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital with drones: Gaza Health Ministry

The Israeli army is targeting the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip with drones, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Israeli occupation is terrorizing the patients and medical staff at the facility by attacking it with drones," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Israeli drones intensively fire towards the buildings and areas of the hospital, targeting anyone in motion," it added.

The statement further said that the wounded and patients are fleeing the hospital under the fire of the drones.

The Israeli army's attempt to take the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital out of service constitutes a death sentence for thousands of wounded and patients inside, the ministry also said.

The Doctors Without Borders, a medical charity, announced late Saturday its withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, including the Al-Aqsa Hospital in the face of increasing Israeli army attacks.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 22,800 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 58,400 others injured, according to Gaza's health authorities. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.

















