Terror attack injures 1 civilian in northern Syria

A terror attack in northern Syria left one civilian injured, according to local sources on Friday

In an area previously cleared of terrorist elements through Türkiye's Operation Olive Branch, an explosion occurred from a bomb device placed in a garbage container, said the sources speaking on condition of anonymity due to media-related restrictions.

The attack took place in the Afrin district of the Middle Eastern country.

Security forces have heightened measures in the area and initiated an investigation into the incident.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The town center of Afrin was liberated from PKK/YPG terrorists in March 2018 as part of Türkiye's Olive Branch Operation. PKK terrorists often utilize northern Iraq as a hiding place to plan cross-border attacks into Türkiye. The group also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).