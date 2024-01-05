Rockets fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel: Israeli media

Ten rockets were fired from Lebanon toward areas in northern Israel on Friday according to Israeli media.

According to The Times of Israel news website, eight rockets were fired in the evening toward the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, with four intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system. The remaining four landed in open areas, causing no damage or injuries.

Two rockets were also fired in the afternoon but, too, caused no damage or injuries.

The in-coming rocket sirens were, however, heard in Kiryat Shmona and its surrounding areas, the Israeli media quoted local authorities as saying.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese official news agency NNA reported Israeli shelling on Lebanese southern areas.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.