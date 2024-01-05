Israeli opposition leader slams quarrelling ministers, urging them to resign

The Israeli opposition leader condemned the fighting within the Cabinet concerning the investigation into the events of Oct. 7, calling it a disgrace and urging the ministers to resign.

Yair Lapid's remarks came after a heated verbal brawl during a Cabinet meeting to discuss security and political affairs on Thursday evening, the Israel Broadcasting Authority reported.

"The leaks from the Cabinet last night constitute a disgrace and provide further evidence of the peril posed by this government," Lapid posted on X.

He added: "Israel must replace the government and its leadership; these people are unworthy of the sacrifices and valor exhibited by the men and women of the Israeli armed forces. They are incapable of steering strategic decisions and, as such, should tender their immediate resignations."

The Israel Broadcasting Authority reported on Friday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adjourned the Cabinet session last night due to a severe verbal quarrel between ministers and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

It further highlighted: "A verbal dispute unfolded between National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Finance Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, and Minister of Regional Cooperation David Amsalem on one side, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Minister in the Security Cabinet Benny Gantz, and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on the other."

The authority pointed out that ministers directed their criticisms at Halevi following the establishment of a committee to investigate the lapses on Oct. 7, during which Hamas executed an assault on settlements and military installations. Ministers Galant and Gantz, however, defended Halevi.

The ministers expressed discontent with the investigation committee led by former Defense Minister Shaul Mofaz, claiming that he supported the separation of some Israeli settlements from Gaza in 2005.















