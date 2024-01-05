Israeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces killed one Palestinian and injured seven others during a raid in the town of Beit Rima northwest of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

A high school student, 17-year-old Aseed Tariq Anis Al-Rimawi, was shot in the chest with a live bullet during the raid, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said early Friday, citing health sources. He died after sustaining the wound.

Seven Palestinians injured in the raid were transferred to Salfit Governmental Hospital in the West Bank.

At least two Palestinians were injured with live bullets during an Israeli raid on the Balata Refugee Camp in the West Bank city of Nablus.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 22,438 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,614 others injured, according to Gaza's health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.



















