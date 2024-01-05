Gaza hospital received 155 dead, 357 wounded after December attacks on refugee camps: Medical charity

Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza received 155 dead and 357 wounded following Israeli attacks on two refugee camps in December, the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Thursday, reiterating its call for a cease-fire.

"From the hospital, we can hear the bombing in the neighborhoods northeast of Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza's Middle Area, near the Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi refugee camps," it quoted Carolina Lopez, MSF emergency coordinator in the besieged enclave, as saying on its X account.

"No one and nowhere is safe in Gaza," the MSF said.

"We need a sustained #ceasefire now to prevent more deaths and injuries, to ensure the delivery of unhindered aid, and a massive scale up of health care to meet Gazans' medical needs," it added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 22,438 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,614 others injured, according to Gaza's health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.