After terrorist attack in Iran, 'revenge flag' raised on the dome of a mosque in the city of Qom

According to Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency, a "revenge flag" was hoisted on the dome of the Cemkeran Mosque in Qom.

Previously, on the anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's death, a black flag had been raised on the mosque's dome, symbolizing mourning, and it was expected to be lowered. However, following the deaths of numerous Iranians in a terrorist attack in Kerman, a red flag was raised on the dome.

The red flag, bearing the inscription in white Arabic script, "The revenge of Hussein," is known in the country as a "revenge flag."

This particular flag was last raised on the dome of the Cemkeran Mosque when Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. attack near Baghdad Airport in January 2020.

Iranian officials have stated that they will give harsh responses to the perpetrators in the aftermath of the attack. Meanwhile, Iranians protesting the incident are expressing their desire for "revenge."

Bomb attacks near Qasem Soleimani's grave

On January 3rd, in Kerman, where a commemoration ceremony was held for the 4th anniversary of the death of Quds Force Commander Soleimani, two explosions occurred on the road leading to the cemetery.

These attacks resulted in the deaths of 89 people, including women and children, with 284 others injured.

Iranian authorities announced that the explosions were the result of suicide bombings, and the terrorist organization ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks.