Netherlands condemns Israeli ministers' call for Palestinian migration from Gaza

Palestinian women talk under an umbrella at a makeshift camp housing displaced Palestinians, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, on January 2, 2024. (AFP)

The Netherlands said Wednesday that Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's calls for the voluntary migration of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip are "irresponsible."

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Amsterdam supports a two-state solution.

"The Netherlands rejects any calls for Palestinian displacement from Gaza or reduction of Palestinian territory," it said. "This does not fit a future two-state solution, with a viable Palestinian state alongside a secure Israel."

The ministry also "strongly" condemned a terror attack Wednesday in Iran.

"The Netherlands strongly condemns today's attacks in the city of Kerman in Iran. The high number of deaths and injuries in Iran is deeply saddening. Our thoughts are with the victims and their relatives," it said.