Israeli forces expand operations with Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army continued on Thursday its operations in the city of Tulkarm and its refugee camp, as well as the Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank for the second consecutive day.

The army expanded its operations in Tulkarm to include several neighborhoods, eyewitnesses in the West Bank told Anadolu.

Intermittent gunfire and explosions were heard in the area, the eyewitnesses reported, adding that the army has imposed a siege on neighborhoods in the Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps.

Israeli military bulldozers destroyed infrastructure and properties belonging to citizens in the two camps, while armed clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinians, according to the eyewitnesses.

Palestinian resistance fighters targeted military vehicles with explosive devices, the eyewitnesses said, adding that an Israeli drone hit a site in the Tulkarm camp, resulting in several injuries.

An Anadolu photographer said that the army gathered dozens of Palestinians from Nur Shams camp in a nearby square and investigated them.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel.







