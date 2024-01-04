Israeli army detained 5.600 Palestinians in West Bank since Oct. 7: Palestinian NGOs

The number of Palestinians detained from the West Bank in Israeli prisons reached 5,600 since Oct. 7, with the recent arrest of 40 civilians in various locations, two NGOs said Wednesday.

A statement by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Club said Israeli authorities arrested 40 Palestinians on Wednesday, bringing the number of detainees in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, to approximately 5,600.

The statement underscores that the arrests Wednesday were concentrated in Jabal al-Mukaber in Jerusalem. Additional arrests were dispersed across Tulkarm, Tubas, Nablus, Ramallah and Hebron.

It highlights that the Israeli army has continued operations in Tulkarm since dawn, detaining dozens and conducting on-the-ground investigations. The number of detainees in the city and its camps is currently unknown.

The tally excludes arrests conducted by Israeli forces within the Gaza Strip.



















