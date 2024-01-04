Israel considering filing lawsuit against South Africa, Iran, Hamas: Media reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) chairs a Cabinet meeting at the Kirya, which houses the Israeli Ministry of Defence, in Tel Aviv on December 31, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

Israel is considering filing a lawsuit against South Africa, Iran and Hamas in response to a lawsuit filed by Pretoria that accuses Tel Aviv of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli newspaper reported Wednesday.

"Israel is considering the possibility of filing a counter lawsuit against Iran and Hamas on charges of genocide, and at the same time, the possibility of filing a counter lawsuit against South Africa for supporting a terrorist organization is also being considered," Yedioth Ahronoth quoted an unnamed Israeli political official.

"Although Hamas is not a member of the Genocide Convention, on which the International Court of Justice ICJ is based, Israel is studying whether it is legally possible to sue the organization (Hamas) as well," added the official.

The International Court of Justice is set to hold its first session Jan. 11 to consider the lawsuit filed by South Africa in which it accuses Tel Aviv of committing "genocide" in its war on the Gaza Strip.

"In an exceptional move, Israel has decided to appear before the International Court of Justice, which is examining a lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel regarding genocide in Gaza," the Israeli broadcasting authority said Tuesday.

"Israel has signed the convention against genocide for decades, and we will certainly not boycott the proceeding, but stand up and repel the absurd blood plot against us," National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi said in a statement late Monday.

South Africa earlier filed an application instituting proceedings against Israel before the ICJ.

The application was filed with the UN court "concerning alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in relation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip," the ICJ said in a statement.















